Martin D. Sharp Sr., of East Pittsburgh, passed peacefully Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020. Marty is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jo; sons, Martin (Laura), of Delmont, and Dan (Gina) Sharp, of North Huntingdon; and sister, Adele Sharp, of Dania Beach, Fla. He was the loving "Gramps" to Marisa and Abigail Sharp. Marty had a long and varied work history. He worked for several years at Westinghouse Electric, co-owned P&S and J-Mart Auto Sales, and served as a Pennsylvania State constable for many years. Marty was most proud of his career in the Navy. After returning to active duty in 1986, Marty retired after reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. As a lifetime Shamrock, it was Marty's honor to serve as an East Pittsburgh councilman. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 5008 and the American Legion. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., followed by a presentation of military honors. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, visitors to the funeral home will be required to wear face masks and 25 people will be allowed to visit at a time. Marty will be laid to rest privately in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.



