Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Martin J. Conroy Obituary
Martin J. Conroy Jr., 61, of Delmont, formerly of Braddock Hills, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, peacefully at home, with his family at his side. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Kathy (McCann) Conroy for 28 years; precious son of Mary (O'Malley) and the late Martin J. Conroy Sr.; treasured and loving father of Martin J. Conroy II and Shannon N. Conroy, both of Delmont; dear brother of Mary B. (Jim) DiBasilio, Stephen Conroy, John (Sarah) Conroy, Kathleen (Mike) Bench and Colleen (Mike) Jennings; son-in-law of Evelyn and the late Jack McCann; and brother-in-law of Kim (Tom) Devine, Jack (Nancy) McCann and Patty (Jeff) Knapp. Marty was a 1976 graduate of Central Catholic and attended Penn State. He began his professional career with Westinghouse R and D Center in Churchill. After a few years, Marty took a position with Banctec as an engineer and eventually became a manager. For the past five years, he has been a district manager for Giesecke + Devrient "G&D," an international bank security company. Marty was a coach for youth baseball and basketball teams. He loved to golf, vacation with family and friends and celebrate his Irish heritage.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Labor Day, at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Maurice Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 1, 2019
