Martin John Horensky, 71, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born July 24, 1948, in North Braddock, a son of the late Helen Mower Horensky. Prior to his retirement, Martin was a bricklayer and a member of The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. Martin worked hard as an excellent bricklayer, enjoyed sports, especially the Steelers, loved playing poker and gin rummy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Georgie Mowers; adopted family members, Michael and Edna Billick; and his beloved dog, Prince. He is survived by his lifelong family members, Carolyn "Bing" Sopko, who chose him for a brother, Chuck and Debbie Jones, Kevin and Jen Jones and their children, Hannah and Finn, and Gloria Gould and her children, David and Jennifer; canine friend, Boney Jones; feline friends, Lil One and Boomer; and close friends, Joseph Suff, Nancy and Donald Simon and Guity Saleh. Marty was kind and gentle, had a great sense of humor and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed and we know we will be reunited with him when it is our time. Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Long Run Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.