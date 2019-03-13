Martin J. Zegar, 69, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 9, 1949, and was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Kovacic Zegar. He is survived by his wife, Donna Woods Zegar; son, Lt. Col. Christopher (Laurel) Zegar, a pilot stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany; daughter, Jennifer Zegar, of North Huntingdon; grandsons, Caleb, Connor and Owen; brother, Stephen (Janet) Zegar, of Plum; and niece, Alexandra Zegar. Martin retired after 43 years of service as a mechanical engineer for Westinghouse Nuclear Energy. He was an avid fisherman, including fly fishing, and he custom built his own fishing rods and tied his own flies. He hunted and golfed and built his own golf clubs. He custom built Tamburitzan instruments and played in Tamburitzan orchestras. He was a "Jack of all trades" around the house. He was a basketball and baseball coach for the Police Athletic League in North Huntingdon. He received his second degree black belt and was an instructor of Tae Kwon Do. At Mingo Creek Farms, where his daughter rode horses, he took care of all riders' equestrian equipment. He was an usher at Corpus Christi Church.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Corpus Christi Church, 2515 Versailles Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. Burial will follow.

Remembrances may be made to Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 2990 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 300C, Los Angeles, CA 90064.To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary