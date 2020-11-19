1/1
Martin M. Molina
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Michael "Marty" Molina, 76, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with COPD and cancer. He was born Dec. 21, 1943, in Latrobe, the son of the late Dominic and Lucy (Ciocco) Molina. Marty is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen Ann (Hughes) Molina, of Latrobe; his daughter, Tara Iagnemma and her husband, Michael, of Charlotte, N.C.; his son, Michael Molina and his wife, Stacie, of Latrobe; and four grandchildren, Zachary Iagnemma, Michael Molina, Olivia Iagnemma and Elizabeth Iagnemma. He is also survived by his dear cousin, Maryann Urban and her husband, David, of Tennessee. Due to Marty's great love of cars, he made a career of floor plan lending for the automobile industry, starting with Mellon Bank and retiring as vice president of lending at First Commonwealth Bank. Marty also gave back to his community, serving as a member and former chairman of the Latrobe Parking Authority. For years, Marty was an avid golfer and had a great love for the game. Over the years, he was a member of the Latrobe Elks, Ligonier Country Club and Latrobe Country Club. He thoroughly enjoyed "Marty's porch" with all of his wonderful friends and neighbors. In his later years, he enjoyed watching the success of his son's restaurant, the Touchdown Club, and the food, too! Anyone who knew Marty knew his greatest talent was playing the piano. He had a God-given gift that he loved to share. This otherwise shy man won the spotlight every time he tickled the ivories. He loved watching his four grandchildren dance around to the music he so proudly played. Marty's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his physicians who have helped him over the years, especially Dr. Richard F. Kucera, Dr. Matthew G. Sulecki and Dr. David S. Richards. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Please observe CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home by wearing a mask and social distancing. Occupancy limitations will also be in place. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with Father Rick Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved