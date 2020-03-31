|
Martin Mlakar, 91, of Claridge, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 21, 1928, in Claridge, a son of the late John and Mary (Sterzina) Mlakar. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Howard, John, Lawrence, Roy, and Albert, who was killed in action during World War II. Martin is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nancy (Ritson) Mlakar; daughter, Cheryl (David) Smith, of Greensburg; son, Richard "Rick" (Vicki) Mlakar, of Irwin; granddaughters, Lori (Robert) Panigal, Nicole (Robert Corbett) Mlakar, and Kristi Keele; great-grandchildren, Alysha, Aiden, and Dominic; and numerous nieces and nephews. Martin was self-employed in heating and plumbing for many years. He retired as a maintenance supervisor at Penn Trafford High School. Martin was a member of Community United Methodist Church. Prior to the Claridge United Methodist Church closing, he served as head usher, and trustee at Claridge and Gethsemane Church in Jeannette. He was also a member of the Claridge Volunteer Fire Company, Bushy Run Battlefield Society, Slovenian Home Lodge, and Westmoreland County Association of the Public School Retirement System. Martin served as the attendance recorder for the Penn Township Senior Citizens. He enjoyed playing his Button Box accordion, hunting, and camping with his family and many great friends. Due to the current public health crisis, all services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.