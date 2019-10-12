Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Martin N. Detwiler


1938 - 09
Martin N. Detwiler Obituary
Martin N. Detwiler, 81, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Connellsville, a son of the late Martin and Agner (Pletcher) Detwiler. He was retired from West Penn Power. He was a former member of 518 Free and Accepted Masons, of Greensburg. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Hall) Detwiler; a son, Cris A. Detwiler and wife, Molly, of New Stanton; a grandson, Casey Detwiler; a brother, Victor W. Detwiler, of Smethport, Pa., and a sister, Betty Greathouse, of Shreveport, La.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Merritt Edner officiating. Interment will follow at Normalville Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
