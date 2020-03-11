|
Martin R. Statler, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. He was born May 16, 1931, in Latrobe, the son of late Robert Martin and Elizabeth (Harr) Statler. Martin was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force. He attended Greensburg Alliance Church. He built Statler's Par-3 and driving range and ran it with his wife, Patricia. He assisted his son, Scott, expanding it to become Statler's Fun Center, when the go-kart track and miniature golf were added. His grandson, Daniel, who owns and operates it now, added the batting cages. Martin was an expert woodworker, whose beautiful work is owned and appreciated by many family members. He was also a golf pro, having been a student of Deacon Palmer, who along with his son, Arnold Palmer were his references when joining the PGA. Martin was a well known storyteller, sharing epic tales of his incredible life. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Ann (Ross) Statler. Martin is survived by his two sons, Robert Statler and his wife, Sheri, and Scott Statler and his wife, Nancy; five grandchildren, Robert Statler, Rebecca Malloy (Joseph), Jennifer Dail (Kevin), Daniel Statler (Chrissy) and David Statler; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Hoffman; sister-in-law, Betsy Ross; brother-law, Carl Ross; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a remembrance gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A memorial service to celebrate Martin's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Greensburg Alliance Church, 4428 Route 136, Greensburg, with Pastor James Llewellyn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greensburg Alliance Church. To offer a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.