Mary Alice (Blackburn) Goyak, of Connellsville (Everson Valley), wife of Kenneth P. "Ken" Goyak, passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at her residence. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Rob Rosenbaum officiating. A full obituary notice will appear in Tuesday's edition.