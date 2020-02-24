Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map

Mary A. Gray


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Gray Obituary
Mary Agnes Gray, 93, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joshua and Laura Beitler Long. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Gray; a brother, John Long; and a sister, Frances Permar. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances (Paul R. Jr.) Himler, of Greensburg; a goddaughter, Christina St. Onge, of Harrison City; and her four beloved fur grandbabies, Lilly, Tinkerbell, Jasmine, and Oliver. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of one's choice. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -