Mary Agnes Gray, 93, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joshua and Laura Beitler Long. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Gray; a brother, John Long; and a sister, Frances Permar. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances (Paul R. Jr.) Himler, of Greensburg; a goddaughter, Christina St. Onge, of Harrison City; and her four beloved fur grandbabies, Lilly, Tinkerbell, Jasmine, and Oliver. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of one's choice. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.