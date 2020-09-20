Mary Agnes Knouse, formerly of Unity Township, Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Fla., after suffering a stroke just days earlier. It is with great sadness that her family announces her passing. Mary moved to Florida in December 2019. She was an avid league bowler who traveled nationally to participate in tournaments over the years. She was quite proud of bowling a 289 game and 717 series in one league outing. Casino bus trips to Atlantic City and The Meadows were an enjoyable pastime for her along with playing cards, Scrabble, word search puzzles and watching TV. Active even as she aged, Mary could be seen on her riding mower keeping up with yard work until she was 95 years old. Her doctor recently commented that he just knew she was a feisty senior when he saw the outline of her big hoop earrings on a diagnostic scan. Mary worked as a cashier first at King Edward's, then for many years at Gee Bee and U-Save supermarkets in Greensburg, retiring in July 1989. Surviving are her daughters, Virginia Kriger, of Moon Township, Cherie Gisoni, of Venice, Fla., and Roberta Jean Lender and her companion Anthony Schmidt, of Pinellas Park Fla., with whom she made her home; and of course, her much-beloved dog, Printz. Her grandchildren include Mary (William) Orosz, Beth Moore, Matthew Henry, Kim (Richard) Robyak, Shawn (Jacqueline) Kriger and Jennifer (Richard) Marshall; along with 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Born March 28, 1924, in Southwest (Norvelt), Mary was one of five Baradziej siblings of parents, John and Agnes, who have all passed before her. They include Joseph, Stella Fligger, Pauline Genard and Steve "Babe." She was also predeceased by her oldest daughter, Patricia "Bubba" Henry in 2009. At Suncoast Hospice, Mary's daughters gathered around her as the Catholic priest prayed with them and administered final blessings. No services are planned at this time.



