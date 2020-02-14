Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Latourelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Latourelle


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Latourelle Obituary
Mary Alice Latourelle, 74, of Scottdale, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Aug. 23, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola Barron Nalepa. Mary was a graduate of Hempfield High School Class of 1963. She was employed as a 911 dispatcher for Clearfield County, and was also a constable, EMT and firefighter within Clearfield County for a number of years. Mary enjoyed word searches and spending quality time with love of life, her husband, Barry. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many. Mary is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her loving husband of 10 years, whom she married, Aug. 26, 2009, Barry W. Latourelle, of Scottdale; her daughter, Jennifer Evans and husband, Michael, of Morrisdale, Pa.; her stepdaughter, Lori Latourelle and husband, Jamie Miller, of Chicopee, Mass.; her grandchildren, Lauren, Corrin and Joel Evans; her step-grandchildren, Sarah, John and Joshua Miller; her sister, Susanna Kempert, of Greensburg; and her nephew, James Kempert and wife, Gena Henry, of Pittsburgh. In honoring Mary's wishes, there will be no visitation. Her cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. To view online obituary, sign guest registry or send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -