Mary Alice Latourelle, 74, of Scottdale, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Aug. 23, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola Barron Nalepa. Mary was a graduate of Hempfield High School Class of 1963. She was employed as a 911 dispatcher for Clearfield County, and was also a constable, EMT and firefighter within Clearfield County for a number of years. Mary enjoyed word searches and spending quality time with love of life, her husband, Barry. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many. Mary is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her loving husband of 10 years, whom she married, Aug. 26, 2009, Barry W. Latourelle, of Scottdale; her daughter, Jennifer Evans and husband, Michael, of Morrisdale, Pa.; her stepdaughter, Lori Latourelle and husband, Jamie Miller, of Chicopee, Mass.; her grandchildren, Lauren, Corrin and Joel Evans; her step-grandchildren, Sarah, John and Joshua Miller; her sister, Susanna Kempert, of Greensburg; and her nephew, James Kempert and wife, Gena Henry, of Pittsburgh. In honoring Mary's wishes, there will be no visitation. Her cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. To view online obituary, sign guest registry or send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.