Mary A. Mihok
1923 - 2020
Mary A. Mihok, 96, of Trafford, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Mary was born Oct. 23, 1923, in Trafford, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Mihok. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, E. Andrew; a sister, Anne; and a sister-in-law, Martha. Mary was a lifetime devout member of St. Regis Church in Trafford. She spent her entire 96 years in Trafford attending church every Sunday until her health limited her to home. Mary will be remembered fondly and missed by all who knew her. There will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Regis Church with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Private interment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St., Trafford, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Regis Church
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
