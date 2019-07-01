Mary A. (Homer) Pleva, 100, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home. Born March 12, 1919, in Layton, Pa., she was the daughter of Michael and Pauline Homer of Round Bottom. Mary attended Virgin Run School. She was a homemaker and farmer who loved tending her flower gardens and singing at family gatherings. She settled with her family at Yough River View Farm in Vanderbilt in 1946, and for many years delivered farm produce throughout the local area. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jacob Pleva; son, Joseph Jr.; daughter, Helen Clark; and brothers, Stanley, John, Peter and Michael. She is survived by her sons John Pleva and wife, Ruth, of Vanderbilt, and Frank Pleva and wife, Sandy, of West Newton; grandchildren, Tammy Mangan and husband, Daniel, of Myersville, Md., John Edward Pleva, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Michael Pleva and wife, Nina, of Connellsville, Kelly Roll and husband, Nathan, and Joseph Pleva, of West Newton, and Peggy Harvey and husband, Craig, of Connellsville; six great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Simzisko, of Jacobs Creek, Pa.; and special niece, Joanne Cushman and husband, Harold, of Vanderbilt.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church in Scottdale. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park.

