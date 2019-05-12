Mary A. (Filkovich) Popovich, 92, formerly of Wilkins Township, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James Popovich; loving mother of James A. (the late Lynn) Popovich, of Penn Township, and Joseph M. (Brenda) Popovich, of Ardara' cherished grandmother of Jamilyn Shank; and adored great-grandmother of Cheyenne Shank. Mary is survived by two brothers and was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother, whom all lived in her homeland of Croatia. She is also survived by many Croatian nieces and nephews. Mary was a retired cafeteria worker for the Woodland Hills School District, with more than 20 years of service. She was also a longtime cook for the VFW Post 5008 in East Pittsburgh. Mary was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union of America for more than 60 years.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a blessing service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mary will be laid to rest in William Penn Memorial Park. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 12, 2019