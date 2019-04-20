Mary Ann Veronie, 82, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Paterson, N.J., the daughter of the late Donald and Ann Gurnick Sauter. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing and knitting. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Louis Andrew Veronie; her sons, Louis A. Veronie Jr. and wife, Darlene, of Jeannette, and Michael A. Veronie and wife, Lora, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Cody and Jesse Veronie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, both the Greensburg and North Huntingdon campuses, the William Penn Care Center nurses and staff, and the ViaQuest Hospice, for all of their kind and compassionate care. A special thanks also to Dr. John Waas, M.D., for his attention to detail and compassion with Mary and her family.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at noon Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Father Paul A. Lisik presiding. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019