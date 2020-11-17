1/
Mary A. Yuknalis
1922 - 2020-11-13
Mary A. Yuknalis, 98, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Heritage Place, in Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 6, 1922, in New Alexandria, daughter of the late Frank and Magdalena Vrtar Bobnar. After high school, Mary went on to work in South Greensburg for the weapons manufacturing company, where she would assemble bombs during World War II. She later earned her LPN nursing degree and worked for the former Monsour Hospital in Jeannette, as well as at Westmoreland Manor. She was a lifelong member of St. Edward's Roman Catholic Church, in Herminie, where she was active in many of the church organizations and activities. Mary loved helping and taking care of people and animals. She would take all of the kids on picnics during the summer and also to the local swimming hole. She was known for her popcorn balls and her candied apples. She enjoyed gardening and loved wild flowers, going every spring to look for the four petaled Trillium. She was preceded in death by both parents; loving husband, John Yuknalis; one nephew, Tom Yuknalis; three brothers, Michael, Edward and Frank Bobnar; and three sisters, Margaret Lauric, Ann Bobnar and Vida Hart. She is survived by two sons, John Yuknalis, of Hutchinson, Pa., and Jarett Yuknalis and wife, Kathleen, of Rostraver Township; one daughter, Jane Bershok and husband, Russ, of Hickory, Pa.; one brother, Paul Bobnar and wife, Georgann, of Adamsburg; and five grandchildren, Carly and Jon Bershok, Jade and Jarrett Jr. Yuknalis and Craig Lynn. A public visitation will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, Ronald A. Rich Jr. supervisor, funeral director. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Edward's Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, with Father Richard Ulam, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow at the West Newton Cemetery, in West Newton. Those of you wishing to attend the services of Mary are asked to go directly to the church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beattyrichfuneralhome.com. In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, only 32 people will be permitted at one time into the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home, church and cemetery. Social distancing is required.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
