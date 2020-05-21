Mary Weightman Alcorn, 92, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born March 28, 1928, in Greensburg and was the daughter of the late Demitrius Kelley and Josephine Herron Kelley. Mary was a longtime member of St. Bruno Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society. Mary was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Tentrihi Camping Group and TOPS. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Weightman, in 1986; her second husband, James A. Alcorn, in 2005; daughter, Carol Welling; grandson, Jimmy Veahman; and brother, John H. Kelley. Surviving are her children, Karen (Rus) Miller, David (Kathy) Weightman, Barby (Tom) Hoover and Larry (Mary Jo) Weightman; brother, Donald Kelley; 12 grandchildren; and too many great-grandchildren to count! A private family service is entrusted to KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Bruno Church, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.