Mary Alice (Blackburn) Goyak, of Everson Valley, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born Dec. 30, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Marcia (Killinger) Blackburn, of Everson Valley, and the late John Blackburn. She married Kenneth P. Goyak Dec. 10, 1977. Mary Alice was a devoted wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. She was employed as a practical nurse at Frick Hospital and as a pharmacy clerk for the former Burns Drug Store at both the Scottdale and Mt. Pleasant locations. She graduated from Southmoreland High School, Class of 1972, and the Somerset Nursing School. Mary Alice was a faithful member of the New Beginnings Evangelical Church, in Youngwood, and enjoyed gardening, flowers and crocheting. Mary Alice will be sadly missed by her loving family; her husband of 42 years, Kenneth P. "Ken" Goyak; her mother, Marcia (Killinger) Blackburn; her two children, Kenneth "Kenny" Goyak and his wife, Katy, of Easton, and Julie Barr and her husband, Jason, of Upper St. Clair; her five grandchildren who were the light of her life, Cassidy, Cara, Jack, Zachary and Zoe; her brother, John S. Blackburn, of Everson Valley; and her two nieces, Sarah Martinosky and Rebecca Henderson. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel followed by funeral services at 8 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Rob Rosenbaum officiating. Final resting place will be in Scottdale Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!