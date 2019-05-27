Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Mary Alice Weir


Mary Alice Weir Obituary
Mary Alice Weir, 91, of Greensburg, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born Nov. 9, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Raymond C. and Alice Keough Flanigan. She was a member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church. Mary Alice graduated Greensburg High School in 1945. She had been a member of American Legion Post 981 Ladies Auxiliary and the S.N.P.J. Club, of Carbon, and was a life member of South Greensburg Hunt Club. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Weir, Sr.; a son, Timothy J. Weir; a sister, Helen Lydick; and a son-in-law, Dennis Pocratsky. She is survived by two sons, Robert H. (Candace) Weir, Jr., of Bellefonte, and William "Bill" A. (Michelle) Weir, of Greensburg; a daughter, Carol Pocratsky, of Harrison City; a daughter-in-law, Rita Weir, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Anna Mary (Scott) Williford, James (Kayla Moskowitz) Weir, Katie (Pat) Pryor, and Brittany Weir; five great-grandchildren, Theresa and John Williford, and Kylee, Tristan, and Kailyn Pryor; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 27 to May 29, 2019
