Mary Alice Weir, 91, of Greensburg, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born Nov. 9, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Raymond C. and Alice Keough Flanigan. She was a member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church. Mary Alice graduated Greensburg High School in 1945. She had been a member of American Legion Post 981 Ladies Auxiliary and the S.N.P.J. Club, of Carbon, and was a life member of South Greensburg Hunt Club. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Weir, Sr.; a son, Timothy J. Weir; a sister, Helen Lydick; and a son-in-law, Dennis Pocratsky. She is survived by two sons, Robert H. (Candace) Weir, Jr., of Bellefonte, and William "Bill" A. (Michelle) Weir, of Greensburg; a daughter, Carol Pocratsky, of Harrison City; a daughter-in-law, Rita Weir, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Anna Mary (Scott) Williford, James (Kayla Moskowitz) Weir, Katie (Pat) Pryor, and Brittany Weir; five great-grandchildren, Theresa and John Williford, and Kylee, Tristan, and Kailyn Pryor; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

