Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HART FUNERAL HOME
Murrysville, PA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
HART FUNERAL HOME
Murrysville, PA
Mary Ann Boley-Cecconello


1950 - 2019
Mary Ann Boley-Cecconello Obituary
Mary Ann Boley-Cecconello, 69, of Greensburg, formerly of Meadville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was born July 16, 1950, in Meadville, daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Weiland Nies. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother. She graduated from Spencer Hospital School of Nursing in 1970 and practiced as a Registered Nurse for 49 years. She was an avid traveler, enjoyed reading and spending time with her beloved family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James M. Boley; and her second husband, Angelo E. Cecconello. Mary Ann is survived by three daughters, Alison (Charles) Lubay, of Irwin, Amanda (Joshua) Hatcher, of Norvelt, and Jamie (James) Simpson, of Latrobe; one stepdaughter, Michelle (David) Armstrong, of Woodstock, Ga.; six grandchildren, Rachel, Emma, Brooklyn, Mia, Averie and Charlie; one stepgrandchild, Kirsten; four brothers, Arthur (Karen) Nies, of Meadville, Ronald Nies, of Prospect Park, Pa., James Nies, of Meadville, and Charles Nies, of Cooperstown, Pa.; one sister, Patricia (Gregory) Tatman, of Meadville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2019
