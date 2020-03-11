|
Mary Ann DiVittorio, 88, of Greensburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.? She was born in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Anzalone.? She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Bloomfield.? Prior to retirement, she worked as the librarian of Immaculate Conception School, and later on as branch manager of Pittsburgh Savings and Loan in Bloomfield. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her late husband, Anthony J. DiVittorio; and great-granddaughter, Reagan Alexandra. Mary Ann is survived by a son, Robert DiVittorio, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three daughters, Lynda Lazzaro (Theodore), of Greensburg, Nancy Parkinson (Charles), of Pittsburgh, and Debra Conte (Gregory), of San Francisco, Calif.; her grandchildren, Michael Lazzaro, Briana Kane, Gina Kriger, Charles, Anthony and Brady Parkinson, Olivia, Adriana and Ava Conte; great-grandchildren, Gianna and Ryan Kane and Kaden and Wyatt Kriger; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Louis and Rose DiVittorio; also, many nieces and nephews. As per Mary Ann's wishes, there will be no public visitation.? Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday? in St. Maria Goretti Parish, Friendship Campus (former Immaculate Conception Church), 321 Edmond St., Pittsburgh. Please everyone go directly to the church.? Interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Arrangements are by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and more information, please visit http://www.kepplegraft.com.