Mary Ann (Gazdik) Gondek, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Twin Lakes Health and Rehabilitation, Greensburg. Born Dec. 11, 1927, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Anna (Blasko) Gazdik. Mary Ann was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She was retired from St. Vincent Archabbey, where she served as a secretary in the Archabbot's office, and was a member of the "Birthday Club" with members of her Derry Township Class of 1946. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A Gondek; two sons, Robert A. and James J. Gondek; two brothers, John and Francis Gazdik; and two sisters, Genevieve Berenbrok and Betty Zabkar. Mary Ann is survived by one daughter, Jody Ann Gondek, of Latrobe; one granddaughter, Katie Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.