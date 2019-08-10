|
Mary Ann Hanshaw, 80, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019, in Oak Hill Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Claude and Sarah (Ferguson) Ford. Prior to retirement, she was a nursing assistant with Freedom Care, in Bradenton, Fla. She was a member of Life Church, of Greensburg, and was a graduate of Penn Joint High School Class of 1957. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Hanshaw; a daughter, Phyllis Ludwkowski; a son, David Ardellitz; a sister, Lois May Ford; and two brothers, William James Ford and Charles Vincent Ford. She is survived by three daughters, Claudia Certain and her husband, Mark, of Brighton, Colo., Joyce Schumaker, of Greensburg, and Robin Ardellitz and her fiance, Kenneth Gantt, of Jeannette; a son, Robert Ardellitz and his wife, Sue, of Apollo; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019