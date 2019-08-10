Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Mary Ann Hanshaw


1938 - 2019
Mary Ann Hanshaw Obituary
Mary Ann Hanshaw, 80, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019, in Oak Hill Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Claude and Sarah (Ferguson) Ford. Prior to retirement, she was a nursing assistant with Freedom Care, in Bradenton, Fla. She was a member of Life Church, of Greensburg, and was a graduate of Penn Joint High School Class of 1957. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Hanshaw; a daughter, Phyllis Ludwkowski; a son, David Ardellitz; a sister, Lois May Ford; and two brothers, William James Ford and Charles Vincent Ford. She is survived by three daughters, Claudia Certain and her husband, Mark, of Brighton, Colo., Joyce Schumaker, of Greensburg, and Robin Ardellitz and her fiance, Kenneth Gantt, of Jeannette; a son, Robert Ardellitz and his wife, Sue, of Apollo; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
