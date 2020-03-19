|
Mary Ann Ingram, 54, of Irwin, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1965, in Robinson, Minn., daughter of the late John E. and Barbara White Ingram. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, writing and had an eye for fashion and jewelry. She was a lover of dogs. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her assistance companion, "Jingles". She is survived by a brother, John W. Ingram, of Bethel Park. There will be no public visitation or service. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 2107 Wilson Blvd., Alexandria, VA 22308, or to the Western Pa. Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.