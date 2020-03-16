|
Mary Ann Kosheba, 76, of Export, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 27, 1943, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Chappel) Slifka. Mary Ann was a registered nurse who served as the former chief of Murrysville Medic One. She was a longtime member of the Export Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and St. Mary Catholic Church, Export. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, and her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michelle Hrin. Surviving is her beloved husband of 55 years, Adam Kosheba; loving children, Dee Kosheba Hrin, of Jeannette, Norma (Rob) Pioth, of Monroeville, and Adam (Melissa) Kosheba, of Harrisburg; cherished grandchildren, Keri Hrin, Lauren Kosheba, Cameron Pioth, Jessica Kosheba, Devin Hrin, Miranda Pioth and Delayna Kosheba; treasured great-grandchildren, Rhilee Rae, James, Austin and Able Schrecengost. She is also survived by four brothers, three sisters, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 724-327-1400, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary Church, Export. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export. The family suggests memorial contributions to a . For directions, to order flowers or to send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.