Mary Ann Linhart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann (Thaner) Linhart, 98, formerly of the North Side, died peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mt. Assisi Place, Bellevue. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred S.; mother of Charles, Richard, Mary Anne, William (Helen), Alfred Paul and the late and dearly beloved Virginia L.; grandmother of Charles (Cari), Bridgett (Bill) Boyd, Maggie, William (Lauren) and Patrick (Emily); and is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Mercedes Rafferty, of Monroeville; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. The family would like to thank the dedicated management and staff of Mt. Assisi Place and Heartland Hospice for all the loving and compassionate care shown to their mother. There will be no visitation. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved