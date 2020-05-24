Mary Ann (Thaner) Linhart, 98, formerly of the North Side, died peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mt. Assisi Place, Bellevue. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred S.; mother of Charles, Richard, Mary Anne, William (Helen), Alfred Paul and the late and dearly beloved Virginia L.; grandmother of Charles (Cari), Bridgett (Bill) Boyd, Maggie, William (Lauren) and Patrick (Emily); and is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Mercedes Rafferty, of Monroeville; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. The family would like to thank the dedicated management and staff of Mt. Assisi Place and Heartland Hospice for all the loving and compassionate care shown to their mother. There will be no visitation. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.



