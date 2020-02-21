|
Mary Ann O'Connor, 70, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with many loving family members and friends at her side. She was born Sept. 16, 1949, to the late John and LaVerne O'Connor. Mary Ann was raised in Latrobe, where she attended St. Vincent Grade School and St. Xavier Academy. She went on to attend Duquesne University. Upon her graduation from Duquesne, she taught elementary school in Pittsburgh for St. Raphael's, Annunciation Parish and the Head Start Program for the City of Pittsburgh. She moved back to Latrobe to help care for her parents. Mary Ann enjoyed a variety of things, including morning talk radio, the Hallmark Channel and family gatherings for holidays, as well as many occasions. Mary Ann is survived by her sisters, Peggy O'Connor Cook (Dave), Mara O'Connor Foulois (Bill), Janie O'Connor West, Katie O'Connor Leyland (Jim) and Gerri O'Connor Poerio (Frank); brothers, Dan O'Connor (Deb) and Pat O'Connor; sisters-in-law, Lori Price O'Connor and Lee Ann Smith O'Connor; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim O'Connor and Kevin O'Connor; nephew, Jimmy Cook; and brother-in-law, Larry West. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the at . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.