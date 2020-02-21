Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica Parish
300 Fraser Purchase Road
Latrobe, PA
View Map

Mary Ann O'Connor


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann O'Connor Obituary
Mary Ann O'Connor, 70, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with many loving family members and friends at her side. She was born Sept. 16, 1949, to the late John and LaVerne O'Connor. Mary Ann was raised in Latrobe, where she attended St. Vincent Grade School and St. Xavier Academy. She went on to attend Duquesne University. Upon her graduation from Duquesne, she taught elementary school in Pittsburgh for St. Raphael's, Annunciation Parish and the Head Start Program for the City of Pittsburgh. She moved back to Latrobe to help care for her parents. Mary Ann enjoyed a variety of things, including morning talk radio, the Hallmark Channel and family gatherings for holidays, as well as many occasions. Mary Ann is survived by her sisters, Peggy O'Connor Cook (Dave), Mara O'Connor Foulois (Bill), Janie O'Connor West, Katie O'Connor Leyland (Jim) and Gerri O'Connor Poerio (Frank); brothers, Dan O'Connor (Deb) and Pat O'Connor; sisters-in-law, Lori Price O'Connor and Lee Ann Smith O'Connor; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim O'Connor and Kevin O'Connor; nephew, Jimmy Cook; and brother-in-law, Larry West. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the at . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More