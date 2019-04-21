Mary Ann (Mazzagatti) Roscosky, 84, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born May 5, 1934, in Crabtree, a daughter of the late Guido and Josephine DiGiorgio Mazzagatti. Mary Ann was a retired tax consultant for H and R Block after 47 years of service. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis, Anthony and Albert Mazzagatti; and six sisters, Eileen, Carolyn and Rose Mae Mazzagatti, Rita Dursa, Gilda Leonard and Eva Brown. Mary Ann is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Carl J. Roscosky, with whom she would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in May; two brothers, James Mazzagatti, of Crabtree, and Samuel Mazzagatti, of New Alexandria; a sister, Peggy Cole, of Wilmington, Del.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mary Ann from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019