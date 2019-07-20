Mary Ann Schmitz, 83, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Dropik Lubovinsky. Mary Ann was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. She attended Hurst High School, was formerly employed by Connellsville Sportswear and was a member of the Bullskin Senior Center. She had a passion for playing bingo and watching her grandson's hockey games. Surviving are her daughters, Terri Griffith and husband, Richard and Michele Mitchell and husband, Fred, of Mt. Pleasant; her most cherished grandsons, Alexander J. Mitchell, age 15, and Matthew J. Mitchell, age 13, whose company she greatly enjoyed; nephew, Frank Zabrosky, who she considered a brother; a special sister-in-law, Helen Lubovinsky; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James H. Schmitz Jr.; a daughter, Denise M. Schmitz, in 1969; brothers, Stanley, Casimir, Stephen, Frank and Joseph Lubovinsky; and sisters, Theresa Wisnieski, Joanne (Jenny) Zabrosky, Valeria (Ella) Smarsh, Josephine Kennedy, Anastasia and Viola Lubovinsky. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to Dr. Mark Williams and staff, as well as Amedysis Hospice, for their outstanding care of Mary Ann. Contributions in memory of Mary Ann may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or a .

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE INC., 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, followed by the Transfiguration Rosary Society reciting the rosary at 3:30 p.m., in the funeral home.

