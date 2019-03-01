Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Mary Ann Schwaderer


1934 - 12
Mary Ann Schwaderer Obituary
Mary Ann Schwaderer, 84, of Level Green, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Masonic Village, Sewickley. She was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Patton Township, to the late Charles and Madeline (Shoyer) Warner. Mary Ann was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. Schwaderer; loving mother of Thomas R. (Karen), Joseph E. (Elitia) and the late Robert T. Jr. (Sandra), and Daniel C. (Deborah) Schwaderer; and sister of Sally (late Frank) Hillbeck. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Warner, and sister, Doris Harper.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Geoff Rach officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Masonic Village Compassionate Care Fund (specify Sewickley), by visiting www.masonicvillages.org. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
