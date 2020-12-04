Mary Ann Shawley Klaka Taylor, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mary Ann was born May 9, 1933, in Calumet, Pa., the daughter of the late Edward and Ethel Koontz Shawley. She was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Belle Vernon. Surviving are her husband, Ronald Taylor; children, George "Jim" Klaka Jr. (Donna), Ethel Robison (Gordon), Anita Warrick (Edward), Mary Ellen Piper (Timothy) and Bridget Ballew (Wayne); grandchildren, James Klaka "JD" (Eileen), Mathew Keefer, Jennifer Warrick, Joshua and Justin Piper, Stephanie Petersen and Michael Meyers (Brandy); great-grandchildren, Katara, Caleb, Colton, Sophia, Arabella, Everett and Makayla; also nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, George J. Klaka Sr., a sister, Nellie Mae Keslar, and brothers, John, Edward S., William "Dave" and Lloyd Shawley. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit Mary Ann's online obituary at www.saloom-rega.com
In compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, only 30 people at one time will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation Sunday and only 30 people for the service Monday. Masks and social distancing is required.