Mary Ann Walmsley, 99, of West Newton, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1921, in West Newton, a daughter of the late Assad and Sibbie (Hywatt) Nader. Mary Ann was a member of the First Church of God in West Newton, where she was a deaconess and Sunday school teacher for many years. She was formerly employed at Abe Celapino's Restaurant. Surviving are two daughters, Norma Jean Paranick and husband, Eugene, of Franklin, Tenn., Janet L. Zyla and husband, Robert, of Hoschton, Ga.; a son, Howard Thomas Walmsley, of West Newton; five grandchildren, Gina Paranick Belt, Kristi Paranick Specker and husband, Mark, Robyn Zyla Wood and husband, William, Howard T. Walmsley Jr. and wife Christina, and Brandon L. Walmsley and wife, Meredith; great-grandchildren, Conard and Clayton Belt, Penelope and Andrew Specker, and Jackson and Trevor Wood, Bella Castigilone, Blake Walmsley and Foster Ann Walmsley; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Walmsley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. "Cy" Walmsley, in 1998; sisters, Emiline "Dolly" Walmsley and Edna, Kathryn and Lucy Nader; and brothers, George, Fred, Joseph and Kenneth Nader. Arrangements are private and have been entrusted to J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Interment will be in West Newton Cemetery. Special thanks to Stephanie and Robert and the caregivers at TLC for the loving care they gave to our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
