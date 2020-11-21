1/
Mary Ann Yanity
1936 - 2020
Mary Ann (Watkins) Yanity, 84, of Crabtree, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Greenawalt, a daughter of the late William and Mary Robb Watkins. Mary Ann was an active and faithful member of St. Bartholomew Church, serving as a reader for morning Mass as well as holding several offices with the Rosary Altar Society. She volunteered for many years at St. Emma's Monastery and was also active with the Breast Cancer Survivor Group at Excela Westmoreland and Relay For Life. Mary Ann had worked at the Social Security office in Greensburg for 15 years, prior to having her two sons and then in 1979 returned to work there, never skipping a beat, until she retired in 1991. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Thomas and William "Dudley" Watkins. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 56 years, Gene R. Yanity; two sons, Gene V. Yanity (Carol), of Boiling Springs, and Steve Yanity, of North Hills; her two grandchildren, who were the loves of her life, John and Kate Yanity; sister, Nancy Watkins, of New Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mary Ann from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Additional viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, prior to her funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m., in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. The family would like to thank the staff of Excela Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care during Mary Ann's illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, and St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. Mary Ann's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
23
Viewing
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
