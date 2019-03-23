Mary Anne Hosner, 93, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Benedict and Marie Clair Spore. Prior to her retirement, Mary Anne was a caseworker for the Department of Welfare. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and the church's Rosary Altar Society. She was an active member of the former local chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America. Mary Anne was an avid card player and enjoyed running marathons with her son, Frank. She was a devoted sports fan and season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She also enjoyed playing bocce and bowling, and loved spending time at the beach with her family. In addition to her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis P. Hosner, in 1966; a son, Michael Hosner; a brother, Regis Spore and wife, Dorthea; a brother-in-law, Dean Raling; and her son-in-law Paul Leonard. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Leonard, Susan Keenan and husband, Tom, Francis "Frank" Hosner, and Patricia Boyle and husband, Tom, all of Jeannette, Larry Hosner, of Charlotte, N.C., and Maureen Myers and husband, Randy, of Bakersville, Pa.; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Raling, and Joanne Winfield and husband Wilbur, all of Jeannette; brother, Joseph Spore and wife, Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644, or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.