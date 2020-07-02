1/1
Mary B. Kucinski
1919 - 2020
Mary Beth (Mitchell) Kucinski, 101, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born April 10, 1919, in Nanty Glo, to the late Joseph and Isabel (Lewis) Mitchell. Mary was a member of Guardian Angel Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary will be best remembered for being devoted to her husband and family. She is survived by her children, Blair A. (Joan) Kucinski, of Greensburg, and Judy Harbison, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Brian Kucinski and Janine Hribal; and by her great-grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Bruni and Olivia and Ashlyn Negley. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Blair A. Kucinski Sr.; granddaughter, Lee Ann Negley; son-in-law, Edward Harbison; and by three brothers and four sisters. All services and burial for Mary will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund or the Good Samaritan Hospice Fund, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 2, 2020.
