Mary Belle Smail
Mary Belle Smail, 96, passed away at home in Hyattsville, Md., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. Smail. Mary Belle retired from Kiplinger Publication, having previously worked at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. For many years, she was secretary of the former Adah Chapter of the Eastern Star. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, notably Marshall Wolfe (Gloria), Sharon Cerne, Denis Smail (Kathy) and Diane Smail. Family and friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, Dec. 4, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., with Rev. Robert Garris officiating. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
