Mary C. Brumbaugh, 87, of Level Green, formerly of Penn Hills, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late Michele and Lucia Iarussi and sister of Elizabeth (Paul) Musko, of Coraopolis, and the late Robert and Ruth Iarussi, of Shaler; beloved wife of more than 25 years to Paul M. Brumbaugh; devoted mother to her three children, John D. (Stephanie) Hackwelder, Norma J. (Paul) McGowan and Steven M. (Kelly) Hackwelder; and cherished grandmother of Paul F. McGowan Jr. and Erin (Travis) Moss, Madysen and Matthew Hackwelder and Colin Hackwelder. Mary was also very close to her stepdaughters, Cindy (John) West, Kathy Maclean, Pam (Wayne) Riggs and Susan (Ward) Kramer; and nine step-grandchildren and 17 step-great-grandchildren, and predeceased by step-grandson, Matthew Riggs. Mary enjoyed dancing, bowling, Par 3 golf (had a hole-in-one!), and casinos. Mary will be sadly missed by all.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in St. Bartholomew Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, Pediatric Surgery, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary