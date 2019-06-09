Mary C. Dell, 99, of New Stanton, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born July 11, 1919, in New Stanton, the daughter of the late Albert and Lenora (Shaffer) Dell. Mary was a life member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in New Stanton, where she taught Sunday school. She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Fairmont, Albert and Jacob Dell; and her sisters, Martha Wise and Louisa E. Dell.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, followed by services, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 126 W. Pennsylvania Ave., New Stanton, with Pastor Steve Myers officiating.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Westmoreland Manor on 3B and Bridges Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 126 W. Pennsylvania Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672. For online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.