Mary Charlotte "Marcha" Howard Drake, 79, of Pine Grove Mills, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Marcha was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Greensburg, the daughter of Margaret Kinnison Howard and Thomas Lawrence Howard. She graduated from Greensburg High School, where she met Thomas R. Drake, who would become her husband of nearly 54 years. Marcha graduated from Westminster College with a bachelor of arts in speech and dramatic arts. She taught public speaking, debate and directed class plays at Dormont (now Keystone Oaks) High School, in Pittsburgh. She also completed graduate work at the University of Michigan. Marcha completed a bachelor of arts in special education at Cabrini College in the evenings and taught during the day while Tom returned to Penn for a degree in veterinary medicine. After graduation, they moved to State College, where Marcha taught for the Central Intermediate Unit, teaching gifted and talented students as well as special needs students for 16 years. Marcha is survived by her husband, Thomas R. Drake; daughters, Winifred Drake and Anne (Christina) Drake; and grandchildren, Paul (TomiLee) Armstrong and Dorothea and Zora Majszak-Drake. Marcha was an avid quilter and past president of Centre Pieces Quilt Guild. She often multi-tasked, quilting with a book on tape/CD, allowing her to remain a voracious reader through the years and not drop a stitch. In retirement, she was a docent at the Penn State All Sports Museum under the guidance of Lou Prato, particularly enjoying the tours she led with school children-ever the teacher. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Marcha loved to travel, especially to the UK, as she was tremendously proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage. In addition to her family and friends, Marcha was devoted to her dogs and could often be heard to say that she liked dogs more than most people. She remained an enthusiastic fan of all Penn State sports, the Steelers and her beloved Pirates, decorating the front of her home with a new Jolly Roger banner most recently.

Friends will be received from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the care of KOCH FUNERAL HOME, State College.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be donated to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary