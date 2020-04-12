|
|
Mary C. Gregory, 57, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born March 1, 1963, in Pennsylvania, and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and dear friend to many. Her greatest gift was bringing those she loved together to celebrate and create lifelong memories. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geni and Carl Casale, of Jeannette. Mary is survived by her husband, Garry Gregory; her two sons, Dr. Jacob Gregory and Luke Gregory; and two sisters, Kathy Casale and Margie (Greg) McGee, and their daughters, Alexandra (McGee) David and Michelina McGee. A graduate of Penn Trafford High School, she pursued a career in business and obtained her master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University. She flourished in her career, serving as an executive member of McKesson Pharmacy Systems and Aesynt. Mary led as she lived?with selflessness and total devotion to others. Her colleagues relied on her quiet strength and unswerving integrity and marveled at her work ethic. She had the gift inherent to all great leaders: she made everyone around her better. Mary's passions included traveling, cooking legendary holiday meals and giving back to her community as an active member of the Mother of Sorrows Parish and food pantry volunteer. Mary and her family are touched by the love and support she received from family, friends, and neighbors during her lasting moments. We are truly indebted to the staff at Gateway Hospice for their compassionate care and kind-heartedness. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Road, Arcadia Court Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Services will be private. We hope to schedule a celebration of life gathering for Mary in the future. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.