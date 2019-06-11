Home

J Paul McCracken Funeral Home
144 EAST MAIN STREET
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-9866
Mary C. Hoffer


Mary Catherine Neiderhiser Hoffer, 89, of Stahlstown, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at The Grove, in Latrobe. She was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Cook Township, a daughter of the late Byron "Bucky" and Lucinda Shaulis Neiderhiser. Prior to her retirement, she had been a caregiver for private homes throughout the Ligonier Valley. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she had taught Sunday school, and was a member of the Sunshine Bible class. She had volunteered for years with the "Open Hands" ministry. She was a member of the Chestnut Ridge Vol. Fire Co., Ladies Auxiliary, and the former Order of the Eastern Star No. 349, Fort Ligonier Chapter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn C. "Pete" Hoffer, in 2002; three sisters, Althea Hohman, Elda Tobias and Lenora Sadler; two brothers, James E. Neiderhiser and John B. Neiderhiser; and a brother-in-law, Donald C. Hoffer. She is survived by her son, James G. (Diane) Hoffer, of Stahlstown; two grandchildren, James G.R. (Judy) Hoffer and Michelle DeAnn (Dave) Cline; 13 great-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ethel Murphy, of Ligonier.
Friends and family will gather together from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Steve Hospador officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Mary Catherine or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 11, 2019
