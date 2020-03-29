Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Mary C. Miller


1955 - 2020
Mary C. Miller Obituary
Mary C. (McAndrew) Miller, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 64 from a long-term illness. Mary was born Dec. 16, 1955, in Rice Lake, Wis., to the late William and Patricia (Mally) McAndrew. Mary loved her cat Mia and liked to be surrounded by her family pictures and remembrances. Mary took great pride in her cooking and baking, and authored a book of her favorite family recipes. She was a member of the Bushy Run American Legion, a proud veteran and the first Woman Helicopter Crew Chief at Ft. Benning, Ga. Military Base. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Miller; and brothers, Timothy (Emil) and Paul. She is survived by a brother, Michael (nephew Cody), brother, John (wife Nancy), sister, Rebecca (nephews Timothy and Joseph, niece, Amelia, and brother, Patrick (wife Margie). Memorial services will be held at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, Jeannette, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bushy Run American Legion Post 260, 3002 Main St., Claridge, PA 15623, (724-744-9998).
