Mary Catherine (Mellett) Mulroy, 95, of Swissvale, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born July 29, 1923, in Braddock, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine (Gannon) Mellett. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Mulroy; loving mother of John (Lyn) Mulroy, of Squirrel Hill, Marianne Mulroy, of O'Hara, and Kevin (Lynne) Mulroy, of West Deer; loving grandmother of Samuel and Nina Mulroy; and sister of the late John, Daniel, William, Nora Hanley and Martin Mellett. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary worked many years for Bell of PA and AT&T as a telephone operator. Mary enjoyed traveling, Irish scone baking and Irish knitting in her retirement years. Special thanks to the staff at Kane Community Living Center, Ross, for taking such good care of our mother.

Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday only at THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207.