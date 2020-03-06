Home

Mary C. Rebosky


1929 - 2020
Mary C. Rebosky Obituary
Mary C. Rebosky, 90, of Southwest Greensburg, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in her home. She was born March 26, 1929, in Atlantic City, N.J., a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Kebe) Cvitkovic. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Menasha Corp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul A. Cvitkovic; and her sister, Anna J. Zruno. She is survived by her son, David C. Rebosky, of Carnegie; her daughter, Sandra L. (Rebosky) Stupar and husband, Robert, of Pittsburgh; her brother, Joseph Cvitkovic, of Scottdale; four sisters, Evangeline Sever, of Greensburg, Josephine Cvitkovic, of Greensburg, Pauline Falcone, of Latrobe, and Kathleen Dorko and husband, Joseph, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. Honoring Mary's request, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
