Mary Carlock, 92, of West Deer Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital. Mary was born July 11, 1928, in Curtisville, daughter of the late Frank and Cecelia (Hremoth) Stecz, and lived in West Deer Township all of her life. She was a 1947 graduate of West Deer High School and worked in the box shop at the former Glenshaw Glass for 40 years. Mary was proud of her Russian heritage and was a faithful member of St. Michael's Eastern Orthodox Church, Curtisville. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Mars, Daughters of the Nile, and Russian Brotherhood, Lodge 167, where she held the office of secretary. Mary was an avid shopper and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during Russian Christmas and Easter. Mary is survived by her sons, Daniel M. (Rosanne) Carlock, of Cheswick, and David A. (Donna) Carlock, of Curtisville; grandchildren, Nicole (Adam) Figura, Danielle (Mark) Browne and David A. (Laura) Carlock; and great-grandchildren, Natalie and Adam Figura and Mallory and Madelyn Browne. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Daniel P. Carlock; and brothers, Charles, George, Frank and John Stecz. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Michael's Eastern Orthodox Church, Curtisville, with Father Alexander Poshyvajlo. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband, Daniel, at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
.