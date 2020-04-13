Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Mary Catherine Plank


1953 - 2020
Mary Catherine Plank, 67, of Irwin, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. Mary Catherine Plank "Mary Kay" was born Feb. 27, 1953. Mary Kay was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Irwin. She graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School and then earned two degrees at Edinboro State College, a B.A. in elementary education and a B.A. in early childhood education. Miss Plank taught elementary school students for 38 years at Holy Family of the Nazarene School in Lawrenceville, Immaculate Conception School in Irwin, and Queen of Angels School. Mary Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Russell W. Plank and Margaret A. (Clohessy) Plank. She is survived by her brothers, Russell W. Plank (Judi), David P. Plank (Sherrill), Christopher J. Plank (Lisa) and Jeffrey J. Plank (Kathy); numerous nieces and nephews; extended family; good friends; and a multitude of students who she loved and nurtured as a teacher. Due to the pandemic, there will be no viewings or services at this time. A memorial service will be held in the future. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Contributions in Mary Kay's memory can be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626; or Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
