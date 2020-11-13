Mary D. Eicher, 90, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, just two days shy of her 91st birthday. Born in 1929, Mary grew up in Jeannette, where her grandfather founded the M.A. Gillespie department store in 1888. Her early childhood was reminiscent of a bygone era. She grew up in a large house on tree-lined First Street with two brothers, (Mark and Jerry) and one sister (Jean), and spent her summers roller skating and swimming at the local pool. She graduated from Mt. Aloysius junior college and worked as a teller at Mellon Bank. Mary married Donald Eicher in 1951 and they built a house outside Greensburg. They had four boys, Jeff, Eric, Bryan and Jason. Mary spent her days raising her boys and living the life she loved. She canned vegetables, baked constantly and paid her boys 10 cents for every basket of raspberries they would pick! Mary loved flea markets and the Westmoreland County Fair, where she entered her beautiful quilts, needle points and baked goods. Mary and Don both shared a passion for golf and they belonged to Chestnut Ridge Golf Course for many years. Later in life, Mary moved to Texas to enjoy the Texas sunshine and be near three of her sons. Mary's four greatest loves were her husband, her family, her friends and God, through the Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed by her children, Jeff (Sue) from Pittsburgh, Eric (Cindy), from Silver Spring, Md., Bryan (Mitch), from Knoxville, Tenn., and Jason (Ana), from Southlake, Texas; and grandchildren, Ryan, Daniel, Benjamin, Jake and Jesse, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her brothers, Jerry Gillespie, Mark Gillespie and Robert Gillespie; and her sisters, Jean (Gillespie) Fullerton and Rita Gillespie. There will be a private service at KEPPLE GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, with the burial immediately afterward at the St. Clair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John de la Salle Church, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
