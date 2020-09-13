1/1
Mary DePalma
1922 - 2020
Mary "Eileen" DePalma, 98, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 25, 1922, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Charles B. and Barbara Regina Jacob McDonald. Eileen was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Ralph DePalma; a son, Patrick DePalma; an infant daughter, Margaret "Peggy" DePalma; sisters, Virginia "Ruth" Burgun, Barbara Highlands and JoAnn Smidansky; and brothers, Charles and Louis McDonald. She is survived by her children, Marilyn DePalma, of Jeannette, Donna Jean Larch and husband, Ernest, of Greensburg, Michael "Mickey" DePalma, of Jeannette, Daniel DePalma and wife, Jennie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Barbara Clark, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Ron Larch and wife, Dawn, Lisa Pollitt and husband, Dave, Daniel DePalma and wife, Shelly, Donald DePalma and fiancee, Jackie, and Jason DePalma; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Rebecca, Anthony, Donte and Angelo; a sister, Nancy Dunbar, of Buffalo, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Eileen's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Promise Hospice nurses and staff for all of the kind and compassionate care that Eileen received. There will be no public visitation. A private funeral Mass was celebrated in the Ascension Church, Jeannette. Interment followed in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
