Mary Duffy Obituary
Mary "Betty" Duffy, 82, of Irwin, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Elizabeth Ryan Meininger. Betty was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2013. She is survived by her son, Robert Duffy (Carol); two daughters, Janet Lewandowski (Bruce) and Maureen Murphy (Roger); eight grandchildren, Jennie Shulikov (Paul) and Ryan Loutsenhizer (Kirsten), Lauren, Robert and Aiden Duffy and Shannon, Kristen and Melissa Murphy; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Amelia; and a brother, James Meininger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Church with Father Roniel Duenas officiating. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Braddock Catholic Cemetery, Braddock. Arrangements are by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, Irwin, PA. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and St. Anne Home. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 23 to Dec. 5, 2019
